Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Unum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ UMRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 383,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Unum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.33. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.07% and a negative net margin of 388.07%. The business had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 2,626.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

