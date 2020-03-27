Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.33, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 388.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMRX opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Unum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.