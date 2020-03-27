Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,294,781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Urban Outfitters worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.