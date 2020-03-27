US Equity Dividend Select ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:RNDV)

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

US Equity Dividend Select ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 67.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:RNDV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.46. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

