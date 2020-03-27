US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after acquiring an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,617,000 after purchasing an additional 854,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. 389,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

