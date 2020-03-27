USD Coin Reaches Market Cap of $683.34 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00016239 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, OKEx, Hotbit and Coinbase Pro. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $683.34 million and $880.65 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.02080443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00077428 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 688,140,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,165,865 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, FCoin, CPDAX, Crex24, SouthXchange, Korbit, Poloniex, LATOKEN, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, Hotbit, Coinsuper and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

