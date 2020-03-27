USDK Reaches Market Cap of $30.39 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One USDK token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00016013 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. USDK has a total market capitalization of $30.39 million and $31.00 worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.02560582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00195586 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00041556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

