Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,541,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 27th total of 5,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,789,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on UXIN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Uxin alerts:

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Uxin has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.