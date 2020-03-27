V-ID Price Up 18.4% This Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One V-ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00001122 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $139,215.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, V-ID has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.12 or 0.04710094 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00066802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036988 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003628 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,862,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,630,062 tokens. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

