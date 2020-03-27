VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get VALEO/S alerts:

Shares of VALEO/S stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 41,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,448. VALEO/S has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.62.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.