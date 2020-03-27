Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by Cfra

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.04. 8,010,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,601. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,298,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,651,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,153,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,303,979,000 after acquiring an additional 747,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,626,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,140,000 after acquiring an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,821,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831,581 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

