VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Stock Position Lessened by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,242,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000.

NYSEARCA SMH traded down $6.73 on Friday, reaching $114.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,556. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $152.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.14.

