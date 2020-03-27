Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 29,957.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.79. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

