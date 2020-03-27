Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 42,774,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,009,029. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

