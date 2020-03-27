Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Trimmed by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. 1,568,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,118. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

