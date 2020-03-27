Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Trimmed by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,862 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,419,000 after acquiring an additional 703,671 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,433,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,905,000 after acquiring an additional 93,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,844,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,672,000 after acquiring an additional 127,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,554,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,647. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $82.80.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.