Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Cut by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,513,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,447. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.44 and a 200 day moving average of $282.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

