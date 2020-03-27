Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.08. The company had a trading volume of 351,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,447. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.77.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

