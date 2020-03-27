Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 3.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 154,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 223,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,323,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.81. 164,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,745,725. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

