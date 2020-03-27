Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,717,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.51. 390,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,060,353. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

