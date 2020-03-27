Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,959,000 after purchasing an additional 214,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.61. 299,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,060,353. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.85 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.