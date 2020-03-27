Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.70. The stock had a trading volume of 438,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.