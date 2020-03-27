Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 189.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,504 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.15% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VT stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.50. 55,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,899. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

