Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 27th total of 50,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VBLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, March 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 3,462.10%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

