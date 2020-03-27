Veles 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Veles has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $60,620.32 and $7.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,297.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.41 or 0.02070865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.38 or 0.03356666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00597647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00736595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00076612 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00483115 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015890 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,286,354 coins and its circulating supply is 1,175,760 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

