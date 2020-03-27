Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

VTR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.39. 6,745,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,625. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

