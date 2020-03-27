Verasity Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $281,358.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity Token Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

