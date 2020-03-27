Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 27th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VERY opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Vericity has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $33.12.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

