VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.0204

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Bittrex. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $665,260.63 and $567.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031427 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 189.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000593 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,605,072 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEgg, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

