Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

NYSE VZ traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $52.00. 7,761,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,844,112. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

