Very Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Share Price

Media coverage about Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) has been trending very positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mazda Motor earned a coverage optimism score of 3.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

MZDAF remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Friday. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

