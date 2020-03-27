Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Viad’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $53.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viad an industry rank of 143 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other Viad news, insider David W. Barry bought 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.00. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $59,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,145.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Viad stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Viad has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. Viad’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viad will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.