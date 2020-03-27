Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the February 27th total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VVI shares. Sidoti dropped their target price on Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Viad alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. 3,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Viad has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a market cap of $410.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. Viad’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other Viad news, insider David W. Barry bought 1,580 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. Also, insider David W. Barry bought 550 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Viad by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.