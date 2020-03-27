Victoria (LON:VCP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 330 at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on Victoria in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target for the company.

Get Victoria alerts:

VCP stock traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 205 ($2.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,187. Victoria has a 12 month low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 550 ($7.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 413.75.

In other Victoria news, insider Andrew Harrison purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £29,340 ($38,595.11).

About Victoria

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.