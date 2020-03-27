Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,558 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 114,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIVB shares. ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $233.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

