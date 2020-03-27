Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. 8,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $349.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan purchased 3,600 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSII. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

