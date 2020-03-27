Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 250.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Insperity worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 519,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,922,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after buying an additional 200,337 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 245,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Insperity by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 240,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 18,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.20. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. Research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

