Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 74,858 Shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,858 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Earthstone Energy worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,078. Earthstone Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTE. SunTrust Banks lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

