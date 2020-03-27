Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. 9,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.27.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,753.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

