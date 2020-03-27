Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 781,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 69,618 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 576,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 530,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 491,671 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,917. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $377.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -26.34%.

Catchmark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

