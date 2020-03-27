Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of HNI worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HNI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HNI by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE HNI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.96. 4,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,743. HNI Corp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.17.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. HNI had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.