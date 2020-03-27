Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 106.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after buying an additional 179,324 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

ADC traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.68. 21,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,423. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

