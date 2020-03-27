Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Interface worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth $829,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth $2,185,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interface stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.31. 49,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,042. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

