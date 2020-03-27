Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of M/I Homes worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in M/I Homes by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in M/I Homes by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MHO. ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of MHO stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $575.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. M/I Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

