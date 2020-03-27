Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,767,000 after purchasing an additional 442,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 45,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

