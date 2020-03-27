Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,372 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Meridian Bancorp worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8,524.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 148.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 37,240 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 10,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,172. The company has a market cap of $606.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $20.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 23.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several research firms have commented on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

