Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,614 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of REX American Resources worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REX traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 3,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,764. REX American Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $295.09 million, a PE ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $120.92 million for the quarter.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

