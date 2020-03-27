Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,511 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Luxfer worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 80,643 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 771,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after buying an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXFR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,846. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.54 million, a PE ratio of 118.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

