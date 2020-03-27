Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,912 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,325 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACBI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

