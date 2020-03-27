Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 110,924 HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of HUYA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in HUYA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.64. 59,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUYA Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.19.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

